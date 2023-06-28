Neuilly-sur-Marne / Gournay-sur-Marne

Discover the developments planned in this sector, at the preliminary study stage and presented to the consultation prior to the winter of 2020-2021**:

On this part of the route, the Bords de Marne bus will run on Avenue Jean Jaurès in Neuilly-sur-Marne and Rue de Paris on the municipal boundary of Chelles and Gournay-sur-Marne.

5 stations are offered on this 2.2km line:

Blancheville / Ville Evrard*

White House*

The Future*

Pointe de Gournay*

Rue du Port*

The lanes dedicated to buses will be located in the centre of the road between "Blancheville / Ville Evrard" and the "Pointe de Gournay", then located on the north side of the street up to "Rue du Port" (the location of the lanes dedicated to buses in the centre of the road will be studied during the preliminary studies known as the "Schematic diagram").

The developments will make it possible to serve urban projects under development, to cross major road junctions and to ensure an urban redevelopment of the entrance to Chelles.

During the preliminary consultation, the reduction of the number of lanes dedicated to motorists was considered in this sector according to two options between Blancheville-Evrard and Pointe de Gournay, with the aim of deepening each of them in the following studies:

two lanes in the direction of Paris and one lane to Chelles,

One lane in each direction.

From the Pointe de Gournay, 3 lanes allocated to motorists are maintained in order to limit the impact on road traffic.

A two-way cycle path is located to the north of the road.

Following the preliminary consultation, preliminary studies are being carried out and aim to specify and deepen the project's developments: the distribution of the functionalities on the road and in particular the number of road lanes, the precise location of termini and stations, the operating methods of the buses, the number of road lanes and the operation of the crossroads, the insertion of cycling and pedestrian continuities, greening along the route, etc.

In this sector, Île-de-France Mobilités has confirmed that during these studies, the following will be examined in particular:

the impacts of the project on road traffic, to inform the choice of development which will ultimately be brought to the public inquiry. Local authorities will be closely involved in the discussions on this subject. The proposed developments must be consistent from one end of the route to the other, to avoid the appearance of "bottlenecks",

the interconnection between the Bus Bords de Marne and the Neuilly-Plaisance station in order to facilitate connections for all modes (pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users).

* The names of the stations are provisional

** The presentation of the project will be updated when the preliminary studies of the Schematic diagram are finalized