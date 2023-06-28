The principles of development and operation

A priority bus at crossroads

In order to reduce and make travel times more reliable, the buses will have a detection system allowing them to obtain priority when approaching traffic light junctions. Subsequent studies will make it possible to specify the rules for managing intersections to optimize their operation and guarantee the safety of all users.

Note: the proposed project includes a reduction in the number of traffic lanes on certain sections which takes into account the road traffic expected on the horizon of the project. Particular attention has been paid to the impacts of the Bus Bords de Marne project on car traffic, in order not to create new traffic hard points, to limit the increase in travel times by car on the axis and thus to avoid postponements to the secondary network.