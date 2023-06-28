The principles of development and operation
A simple and direct path from pole to pole
The route of the line is mainly guided by the departmental roads on the axis of the old RN-34 and largely follows the route of the current line 113. It also takes the departmental roads 86A and 86B to connect the Val de Fontenay cluster, and the municipal road from Avenue Foch to Chelles to reach the Chelles-Gournay cluster.
Dedicated bus lanes
The Bus Bords de Marne will run on dedicated lanes 3.5 metres wide in each direction on about 85% of the route. This will allow buses to avoid the vagaries of traffic and to ensure a regular and efficient service. These lanes will not be authorized to motorists, nor to taxis and maintenance vehicles of road managers. Their use will nevertheless be possible for emergency vehicles. Subsequent studies will make it possible to specify the extent to which these developments could benefit other bus lines.
A priority bus at crossroads
In order to reduce and make travel times more reliable, the buses will have a detection system allowing them to obtain priority when approaching traffic light junctions. Subsequent studies will make it possible to specify the rules for managing intersections to optimize their operation and guarantee the safety of all users.
Note: the proposed project includes a reduction in the number of traffic lanes on certain sections which takes into account the road traffic expected on the horizon of the project. Particular attention has been paid to the impacts of the Bus Bords de Marne project on car traffic, in order not to create new traffic hard points, to limit the increase in travel times by car on the axis and thus to avoid postponements to the secondary network.
A high level of service
The Bus Bords de Marne will offer a high level of service to passengers, with a frequency of about 4 minutes during rush hour and 6 minutes during off-peak hours, and a wide range of timetables.
More spacious and comfortable buses
Visual of a biarticulated bus for TZEN lines 4 and 5
Two-articulated buses with electric motors with a length of 24 metres are planned. They will be able to accommodate about 145 people and will be accessible to people with reduced mobility.
Inside, the vehicles will be equipped with heating, ventilation, real-time passenger information and video surveillance.
Visual of stations suitable for bi-articulated buses
Visible and accessible stations
The Bus Bords de Marne stations will be easily located, accessible to all and equipped with new equipment (shelters, seating, real-time passenger information, etc.). Ornamental trees will be added to the quays allowing it. A parking offer for bicycles will be offered in the immediate vicinity of the stations, such as potentially sheltered arches and/or secure lockers "Bicycle Parking".
An axis shared by cyclists, pedestrians and motorists
As part of the project,it is planned to widen the pavements and ensure a minimum width of 2 metres for pedestrian paths wherever possible. The project also plans to create a continuous cycle route of more than 8.8 km, integrated into the V4, V9 and V20 axes of the Vélo Île-de-France network. The road capacity on the project axis has been dimensioned in the light of traffic studies. Slot parking will be preferred where it is kept.