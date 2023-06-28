Structuring land development projects
Urban projects in the Val de Fontenay sector
The development operation, which covers 85 hectares, is located to the north and around the Val de Fontenay cluster, and aims to:
- Opening up the Alouettes district from other areas of the city;
- Develop mixed-use facilities (offices, housing, retail and services, activities and facilities);
- Supporting the economic development of the sector through attractive large-scale projects;
- Take into account environmental issues, sustainable development and urban ecology by carrying out exemplary developments;
- Develop and requalify public spaces in such a way as to pacify flows, promote soft modes of transport and create lively, friendly public spaces that are accessible to all.
The provisional programme provides for the release of 565,952 m² of floor space by 2035.
This operation provides for the creation of the ZAC Marais Pointe Joncs-Marins spread over different sectors, some of which are close to the route of the Bus Bords de Marne project. Like what:
- The Îlot la Pointe sector, with the Quartus operation, the work of which was completed in 2023, which offers 47,000 m² of offices and 140 housing units;
- The Péripôle Nord sector, in which the project plans to terminate in the long term, includes the development of an urban project, as well as the development of the Val de Fontenay station hub;
- The Allée des Sablons (Péripôle Sud), connected to Rue Carnot, is also to be transformed as part of the development of the Val de Fontenay station hub.
Plan of the Fontenay-Alouettes concession project (left) and focus on the Point Joncs-Marins mixed development zone (right)
The Maison Blanche ZAC
Perspective of the Maison Blanche park in Neuilly-sur-Marne - Source: Neuilly-sur-Marne City Hall (2020)
Located on the site of the former Maison Blanche hospital in Neuilly-sur-Marne, the ZAC built by Grand Paris Aménagement on behalf of Grand Paris Grand Est is located on 59 hectares. It will eventually house around 4,000 housing units, shops, two school groups, a nursery school and a nursery, a music, dance and theatre conservatory, a cultural centre and public spaces. About 1,000 housing units were delivered from 2020 to 2022, the rest of the housing units will be delivered later. The main accesses to this new district are planned from the former RN34 at Avenue Antonin Artaud, Rue Renée Vivien and Avenue Jean Stephan.