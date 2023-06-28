Structuring land development projects

Urban projects in the Val de Fontenay sector

The development operation, which covers 85 hectares, is located to the north and around the Val de Fontenay cluster, and aims to:

Opening up the Alouettes district from other areas of the city;

Develop mixed-use facilities (offices, housing, retail and services, activities and facilities);

Supporting the economic development of the sector through attractive large-scale projects;

Take into account environmental issues, sustainable development and urban ecology by carrying out exemplary developments;

Develop and requalify public spaces in such a way as to pacify flows, promote soft modes of transport and create lively, friendly public spaces that are accessible to all.

The provisional programme provides for the release of 565,952 m² of floor space by 2035.

This operation provides for the creation of the ZAC Marais Pointe Joncs-Marins spread over different sectors, some of which are close to the route of the Bus Bords de Marne project. Like what: