The redevelopment of the Neuilly-Plaisance RER station

Led by Île-de-France Mobilités, the project to adapt and modernise the station aims to relieve congestion on the secondary access during rush hour and improve traffic flow in the ticket hall. At the secondary access, it is planned to create a fixed staircase and an escalator for each platform, widen the existing stairs, and expand and redevelop the ticket room. The project also includes the renovation of the platforms and the redevelopment of the main passenger building. The project is in the detailed design phase.