Triangle de Val de Fontenay

Discover the developments planned in this sector, at the preliminary study stage and presented to the consultation prior to the winter of 2020-2021**:

In Fontenay-sous-Bois and Le Perreux-sur-Marne, the "triangle" of Val de Fontenay is made up of Avenue du Général de Gaulle / de Lattre de Tassigny, Rue Carnot and Avenue Louison-Bobet / Boulevard R. Poincaré.

1 stop per direction is proposed on this 1.8km line:

Carnot* to the Val de Fontenay terminus

Bobet* to Chelles.

The Bus Bords de Marne will run in one direction. In order not to disrupt road traffic, the project provides for 2 lanes of traffic for motorists on Avenue du G. de Gaulle / de Lattre de Tassigny and L. Bobet / Boulevard R. Poincaré, and 3 lanes of traffic on Rue Carnot.

A two-way cycle path will be built along the entire triangle.

Between the Carnot/Bobet crossroads and the Val de Fontenay terminus (Avenue Louison Bobet), buses will run in general traffic, in both directions.

The facilities dedicated to buses will facilitate the connection with the Val de Fontenay hub without hindering access to the A86 for motorists and will facilitate traffic at the Carnot / Lattre de Tassigny crossroads.

Following the preliminary consultation, preliminary studies are being carried out and aim to specify and deepen the project's developments: the distribution of the functionalities on the road and in particular the number of road lanes, the precise location of termini and stations, the operating methods of the buses, the number of road lanes and the operation of the crossroads, the insertion of cycling and pedestrian continuities, greening along the route, etc. In this sector, Île-de-France Mobilités is studying the alternative proposals collected during the consultation on the precise positioning of the terminus within the Val de Fontenay cluster in order to facilitate connections for all modes (pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users).

*Provisional station names

** The presentation of the project will be updated when the preliminary studies of the Schematic diagram are finalized