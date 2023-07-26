MEETING LOCAL RESIDENTS AT THE INDIA MARKET

Publication date: April 17, 2018

The Île-de-France Mobilité project team was present at the market in the Les Indes district of Sartrouville on Wednesday 11 April. It was an opportunity to raise awareness of the Bus Entre Seine project and to exchange with the residents of the district, who will fully benefit from the project. From 9 a.m. to noon, the teams went to meet local residents in the aisles of the market and at bus stops. Under a radiant sun, the people we met were interested in the information leaflet as well as the explanations offered. Nearly forty contributions were collected on this occasion and will be added to the other opinions already received with a view to the assessment of the consultation.

The consultation continues until 20 April: do not hesitate to participate on the map or to leave your opinion on the form on the site.