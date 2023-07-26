DISCOVER THE RESULTS OF THE CONSULTATION

Find the results of the consultation and its summary here

A LONG-AWAITED PROJECT

The collection of various contributions from the public has enabled Île-de-France Mobilités to better understand the expectations of the territory and to draw the main lessons from the consultation, useful for the continuation of the project. In summary, the main elements retained are:

• An expected project to improve the functioning of the existing bus network and serve strategic or changing districts, even if an extension of the T2 tramway would have been considered by some to be more ambitious.

• Points of attention on the development of lanes dedicated to buses: what impacts on road traffic and parking, what land needs, what sharing with other modes, what positioning of stations, etc.?

• Requests for clarification about the measures to facilitate the circulation of buses in general traffic to the stations of Sartrouville and Cormeilles-en-Parisis.

• A project to be designed taking into account the challenges of travel throughout the territory, involving the restructuring of the bus network around the project, a modification of the frequencies and schedules of certain lines, vigilance about the operation of the T2 and intermodality at the Pont de Bezons.

• Expectations on the modalities of the continuation of the project: vigilance on the minimization of the impact of the works and the desire for a rapid commissioning of the project with regard to the challenges of travel.

AND NOW?

On 9 October 2018, the Île-de-France Mobilités Council adopted the report on the consultation of the Bus entre Seine project and decided to continue the project, taking into account the discussions during the consultation. The team will continue the technical studies to refine the project. The public will then be consulted on the basis of a more detailed project as part of a public inquiry by 2020. After this stage, if the Prefect declares the project to be of public utility, detailed studies will be carried out as well as the land acquisitions necessary for the realization of the project.