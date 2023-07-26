Public inquiry: favourable opinion

Publication date: March 10, 2022

At the beginning of February, the investigating commissioner of the Bus Entre Seine public inquiry gave a favourable opinion on the project.

This favourable opinion is accompanied by three reservations relating to the coordination to be had on the redevelopment of the Gallieni / Jeanne d'Arc section with the revision of the traffic plan of the City of Argenteuil, on the impacts of an alternative scenario of merging the Léon Feix and Hôtel de Ville stops and encourages us to continue the dialogue with elected officials and cycling associations to imagine together improvements to the cycling facilities along this road. axis crossing constrained spaces.

In the coming weeks, the Île-de-France Mobilités teams will reflect on the follow-up to these recommendations and, at the end of May, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités will deliberate on the Bus Entre Seine project declaration. The prefect will then be asked to rule on the public utility of the project.

Find the report of the investigating commissioner, the DUP conclusions and his opinion and conclusions on DUP and MECDU.