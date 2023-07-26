The project declared of public utility!

Publication date: November 2, 2022

Following the favourable opinion of the investigating commissioner and the approval of the Project Declaration by the Île-de-France Board of Directors, the declaration of public utility for the Bus Entre Seine project was issued on 31 August 2022 by the prefects of Val d'Oise and Yvelines.

The declaration of public utility announces the designation of the project management companies and the upcoming start of work. It confirms the general interest of the development operation and paves the way for its implementation by taking into account the proposals of Île-de-France Mobilités to control the undesirable effects of the project on the environment and human health. In response to the observations of the investigating commissioner, Île-de-France Mobilités presented commitments in terms of design, consultation and organisation of the site.

The main commitments of Île-de-France mobilités to reconcile the living environment and the performance of bus lines are as follows:

Modify bus traffic on Boulevards Jeanne d'Arc and Gallieni

A single station, the same level of service.

Bringing together uses

Enabling better environmental integration

Continuing exchanges with associations

Involving local authorities in technical studies

Preparing the site

Keeping in touch with residents and users

The next step is the launch of detailed studies for the preparatory work (relocation of the water, gas and electricity networks) in 2025

