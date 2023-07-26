A LOOK BACK AT THE FIRST PASSENGER MEETING AT CORMEILLES-EN-PARISIS BUS STATION

Publication date: March 21, 2018

On Tuesday 20 March, from 4.30 pm to 7 pm, the Île-de-France Mobilité project team came to meet bus users at the Cormeilles-en-Parisis bus station. For more than two hours, she relayed information about the Bus Entre Seine project and was able to exchange with the users of the bus lines that serve the territory, in particular those of line 3. The team also boarded line 3 to meet passengers at all the stations. The people met were able to ask their questions about the project and the modalities of the consultation. They took this opportunity to express a positive reception towards the project... Several contributions have been collected and will feed into the results of the consultation.