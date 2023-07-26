BUS BETWEEN SEINE PROJECT: TAKE PART IN THE CONSULTATION!

Publication date: February 26, 2018

From 19 March to 20 April 2018, Ile-de-France Mobilités is organising a consultation on the Bus Entre Seine project. This time of information and exchanges allows everyone to find out about the characteristics and objectives pursued by the project, to ask questions and to make proposals. Meetings, online form, participatory map, flyer response coupon: a complete system is offered to collect your opinions and proposals. Find out here.