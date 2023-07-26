THE NEWSLETTER OF THE BUS BETWEEN SEINE IS OUT

Publication date: March 8, 2021

On 9 December 2020, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved the Public Inquiry File and the Schematic of the Bus Entre Seine project.

In 2021, the launch of the public inquiry will be a new major step in the project. It will make it possible to collect the public's opinions and proposals, which will then be analysed in the report of an independent commission of inquiry. It is on the basis of the latter, and the project declaration of Île-de-France Mobilités, that the prefect will be able to declare the project of public utility. This new stage is necessary for the launch of detailed studies and future work.

To find out more about the project, its progress and the next steps in its implementation, download the Bus Entre Seine project newsletter, published in March 2021.