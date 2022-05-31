The approved project statement

Publication date: May 31, 2022

After the public inquiry held from 6 November to 11 December 2021, and the favourable opinion of the investigating commissioner on the project issued in February, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved the Bus Entre Seine project declaration on 25 May 2022.

The project declaration justifies the general interest of the project. It responds to the challenges of improving the performance of the sector's bus lines (time savings for passengers, better regularity, and punctuality), with a fine service to the territory and easier feeder on the structuring public transport network. It reinforces the attractiveness and supports the development of a changing territory, thanks to a more efficient service. It contributes to a better quality of life and promotes the use of public transport and soft modes. In addition, the Bus Entre Seine project is compatible with the planning documents and has a positive socio-economic balance.

The project declaration also specifies the follow-up given to the reservations expressed by the investigating commissioner following the public inquiry:

implement unmarked bus traffic between Boulevards Jeanne d'Arc and Galliéni after revision of the traffic plan by the municipality of Argenteuil;

merge the Léon Feix and Hôtel de Ville stations, and think about safer cycling facilities without impacting trees;

improve cycling facilities in connection with the territory, with a schedule of meetings with stakeholders as the subsequent study phases of the project progress, starting in 2022.

The next step is the decision of the prefect, who must rule on the public utility of the project.