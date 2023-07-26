SECOND PUBLIC MEETING: VERY RICH EXCHANGES

Publication date: April 13, 2018

About thirty people had made the trip to attend the second public meeting held on Thursday, April 5, at the Bezons Town Hall. After an introduction by Dominique Lesparre, Mayor of Bezons, Thomas Rosenbaum and Emilie Lemaire, from the Île-de-France Mobilités Infrastructure Department, presented the project to a very interested audience.

Then, as in the first meeting, a large time of exchange between the tribune and the participants took place. For a little over an hour, about twenty people were able to ask their questions, express their point of view and make suggestions. These exchanges made it possible to address the issues of the route, the location of the stations, urban developments, rolling stock and related projects, as well as the subject of Tram 2, the extension of which is not planned. Stakeholders were able to explain how the proposed solution meets the travel needs of the sector.

All of these exchanges will feed into the results of the consultation and the minutes of this meeting will soon be available on this site, as well as the presentation projected during the meeting.