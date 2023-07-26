GIVE YOUR OPINION ON THE PARTICIPATORY MAP!

Publication date: April 13, 2018

Questions to ask, an opinion to share, proposals to submit? Until 20 April, the end date of the consultation, participate directly on the participatory map!

1st step: Register, by clicking on "Login" (located at the top left, in the menu bar). To do this, you can use the credentials of your existing accounts (Facebook, Twitter or Google+) or create an account with your email address.

2nd step: Zoom in, then drag a pictogram onto the map. Write your contribution and click on "Validate". Your contribution is displayed directly on the map and is visible to everyone.

You can also consult the opinions, proposals and questions already posted by other participants. Feel free to comment on them or express your agreement using the "vote" function.

Until 20 April, go to the participatory map!