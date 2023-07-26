BUS PROJECT BETWEEN THE SEINE, FOR AN EFFICIENT BUS SERVICE

Publication date: February 26, 2018

The Bus Entre Seine project aims to improve passenger travel in the region by optimising 16.5 km of bus lines. The project will thus improve the regularity of the lines and reduce travel times between the Bezons bridge (T2 tramway), and the stations of Argenteuil (Transilien J), Sartrouville (RER A, Transilien L) and Cormeilles-en-Parisis (Transilien J). Improving connections to the various transport, employment and housing hubs of this fast-developing territory, the project will also be accompanied by a requalification of public spaces with the creation of cycle routes and landscaping. Discover the main lines of the project here.