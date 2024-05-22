The minutes of the consultation workshops of the Pre-Project phase are online!

The minutes of the consultation workshops are online! The aim of these workshops was to support the preliminary phase of Bus Entre Seine and thus specify the technical design and urban integration of the project in compliance with the commitments made by Île-de-France Mobilités.

It is in this context that Île-de-France Mobilités organised three consultation workshops in the pre-project phase, in order to discuss development scenarios sector by sector. During the workshops held in March and April 2024, the participants evaluated the project management's proposals and shared their observations and suggestions. The discussions focused on the proposed scenarios, the points of attention and the desired developments sector by sector. The rich and constructive exchanges will help to refine future developments to best meet the needs of users and local residents.

We invite you to discover the detailed reports of these workshops and to read the contributions of the participants.