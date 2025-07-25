The new newsletter of the "Bus entre Seine" project is available!
The new newsletter of the "Bus entre Seine" project is available! On 10 July 2025, the Bus Entre Seine project, led by Île-de-France Mobilités, will take a decisive step forward with the approval of the preliminary design studies (AVP), which will allow it to enter a more concrete, more visible phase.
The AVP studies made it possible to specify the technical characteristics of the project – location of bus lanes, roads, cycle lanes, sidewalks, parking spaces, vegetation – while integrating the commitments resulting from the 2021 public inquiry.
This new issue of the newsletter presents the development principles adopted, reflecting the desire of Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners to offer solutions adapted to each sector crossed and to the expectations of the inhabitants, with a view to commissioning by 2029.