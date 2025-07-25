The new newsletter of the "Bus entre Seine" project is available! On 10 July 2025, the Bus Entre Seine project, led by Île-de-France Mobilités, will take a decisive step forward with the approval of the preliminary design studies (AVP), which will allow it to enter a more concrete, more visible phase.

The AVP studies made it possible to specify the technical characteristics of the project – location of bus lanes, roads, cycle lanes, sidewalks, parking spaces, vegetation – while integrating the commitments resulting from the 2021 public inquiry.

This new issue of the newsletter presents the development principles adopted, reflecting the desire of Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners to offer solutions adapted to each sector crossed and to the expectations of the inhabitants, with a view to commissioning by 2029.