Publication date: June 27, 2018

The consultation on the Bus entre Seine project ended on 20 April 2018. Thank you all for your participation! To date, we have received more than 550 opinions, questions and proposals via the reply coupons, the website and the participatory map. Not to mention the many interventions collected during the two public meetings. The Île-de-France Mobilités project team will take stock of all these contributions in order to continue to refine the project. This report will be put online at the beginning of the school year, remember to subscribe to the newsletter to be kept informed. The next step: the public inquiry in 2020.