FIRST PUBLIC MEETING OF THE BUS ENTRE SEINE PROJECT AT THE NELSON MANDELA SPACE IN ARGENTEUIL, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28, 2018

Publication date: April 5, 2018

On Wednesday 28 March, the Espace Nelson Mandela, in Argenteuil, hosted the first public meeting organised as part of the consultation of the Bus Entre Seine project. The Île-de-France Mobilités project team presented the project to an attentive audience, then a dedicated time was held to answer the various questions. Overall, the project was well received by the participants, who are calling for the improvement of transport conditions in the territory.

The exchanges were constructive between the speakers and the audience. About fifteen residents took the floor: everyone was able to express their questions, concerns or suggestions. These questions and remarks focused in particular on Tram 2 and the current service conditions. They have been noted by the Île-de-France Mobilités team and will be taken into account in the consultation report. Meet the project team at the next public meeting in Bezons, on Thursday 5 April, from 7 pm to 9 pm in the wedding hall of the Town Hall.