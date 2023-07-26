See you on March 20 at the Cormeilles-en-Parisis bus station

Publication date: March 20, 2018

The consultation phase for the Bus Entre Seine project is starting. From Tuesday 20 March, the Île-de-France Mobilités project team will be meeting passengers at the Cormeilles-en-Parisis bus station between 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region and the Val d'Oise department invite users, local residents and all stakeholders to discuss with the project team for information, opinion and expression. To find out more about the other meetings in the area, see: here