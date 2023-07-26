See you on Wednesday, March 28 for the first public meeting at 7 p.m., Espace Nelson Mandela

Publication date: March 21, 2018

On 28 March, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to the first public meeting on the Bus Entre Seine project. Meet at 7 p.m. at the Espace Nelson Mandela in Argenteuil, at 82 boulevard du Général Leclerc. The Île-de-France Mobilités team will present the project in detail: the principles of integration, time savings, planned developments, etc. Come and discover the project and ask your questions during this time of exchange. And don't hesitate to leave your opinion on the website and on the participatory map.