The public inquiry starts

Publication date: October 8, 2021

Following the approval of the schematic diagram and the public inquiry file in December 2020 for the Bus ente Seine project, the dialogue continues and the project thus enters the regulatory phase of public inquiry.

Set by the investigating commissioner appointed by the Administrative Court, it will take place from Saturday 6 November to Saturday 11 December 2021.

This new step will allow you to:

inform you about the project and its developments resulting from the consultation and preliminary study phases,

share your comments and proposals with the investigating commissioner.

Nourished by your contributions, the investigating commissioner will then submit his report to the Prefect who will be able to declare the project of public utility.

To find out more about the Bus entre Seine project:

You can consult the complete public inquiry file by clicking here.

To share your comments and proposals:

The investigating commissioner will be available to the public to receive observations, during the permanences that will be held:

In the town hall of Argenteuil: Saturday 6 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm, Wednesday 17 November 2021 from 11 am to 1.30 pm and Saturday 11 December 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm;

In the town hall of Bezons: Wednesday 10 November 2021 from 1.30 pm to 4 pm, Wednesday 24 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm and Friday 3 December 2021 from 1.30 pm to 4 pm;

At the town hall of La Cormeilles-en-Parisis: Saturday 27 November 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.;

At the town hall of Sartrouville: Tuesday 16 November 2021 from 6 pm to 8 pm.

In addition, the investigating commissioner will be able to receive written observations and proposals from 6 November 2021 until 11 December 2021 inclusive. You will be able to send your opinion to him: