From Argenteuil to Pont De Bezons: Developments in Connection with Urban Projects

The 3 km linear offers 5 stations – their names are provisional:

"Jean Moulin" : economic activities of the rue H. Barbusse

"Place du 11 novembre" and "Carré/Delambre" : at the heart of the Porte de Saint-Germain / Berges de Seine urban project, they will serve future populations and jobs, as well as the shops and companies already present.

"Avenue du Marais" : the Marais stadium and the many jobs in the area.

"Victor Hugo": housing, jobs and facilities in the area, including River West.

In the municipality of Argenteuil, the project is part of a district undergoing a major transformation with the Porte Saint-Germain / Berges de Seine urban project. The development of bus lanes will facilitate access and strengthen the attractiveness of the district by giving priority to public transport and soft modes.

In Bezons, the project will strengthen the service to an area where the number of inhabitants and facilities will increase with the completion of the "Bords de Seine" and "Cœur de ville" mixed development zones. The development of dedicated bus lanes will be preferred. However, on some streets that are too narrow, buses will occasionally be able to circulate on one-way bus lanes, or even use general traffic.