THE CITY CENTRE OF ARGENTEUIL
This part of the route aims to serve the city centre of Argenteuil, its shops, its many administrative, cultural, educational and medical facilities, but also to facilitate access to the SNCF station.
From the bus station, the route takes the Berteaux, Feix, Jeanne D'Arc and Gallieni boulevards, then the rue du lieutenant-colonel Prudhon and the avenue du Général de Gaulle.
On this 1.6 km line, 4 stations are planned – their name is provisional:
- "Léon Feix": an area dense with housing, several schools including the Carnot college, the Georges Braque high school and the health center.
- "City Hall": the Gabriel Péri shopping avenue and the Town Hall.
- "Calais": the city centre, the Victor Dupouy hospital centre and several schools, including the National School of Automotive Professions G.A.R.A.C or the Paul Vaillant Couturier college.
- "De Gaulle": near the crossroads with Rue Henri Barbusse, it provides access to the city centre, the Héloïse market and the CAF.
The project takes advantage of existing facilities (bus station, bus lanes) and seeks to limit the insertion of the bus into general traffic.
The establishment of a 30 zone on part of the Boulevard Jeanne d'Arc ensures the cohabitation of bicycles and cars and pedestrians, while guaranteeing good traffic conditions for buses.