Consultation in the preliminary project phase

Consultation workshops in the pre-project phase

In 2024, Île-de-France Mobilités continued the dialogue by organising a series of workshops with associations and representatives of the municipalities concerned. Organised as part of the Preliminary Project (AVP) phase, these local committees provided an opportunity to discuss the first scenarios and developments envisaged in three sectors: Bezons, the city centre of Argenteuil and the Porte Saint-Germain – Berges de Seine district.

Three committees have been set up to monitor this phase of work:

In Bezons (22 March 2024), on the RD392 and the Jean Jaurès – Danielle Casanova axis

In Argenteuil (25 March 2024), in the city centre sector, between the train station and Rue Henri Barbusse

Also in Argenteuil (April 2, 2024), in the Porte Saint-Germain – Berges de Seine sector, between rue Henri Barbusse and Bezons

These workshops made it possible to deal in a concrete way with the issues of prioritizing uses in a constrained public space, as well as the conditions for integrating the project into the existing urban fabric. They have encouraged the involvement of local stakeholders in development choices, taking into account the specificities of each territory.