Prior consultation

How did the preliminary consultation go?

To enable everyone to be informed and to participate, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up the following system:

three field meetings: on 20 March 2018 at Cormeilles-en-Parisis station; on 3 April 2018 at the terminus of the T2 tram in Pont de Bezons and on 11 April 2018 at the Marché des Indes in Sartrouville;

two public meetings: on 28 March in Argenteuil and on 5 April in Bezons;

a T coupon, a detachable part of the leaflet to be filled in and returned free of charge by post;

Online, on the dedicated website: a free contribution form and a participatory map allowing you to submit a geolocated opinion.

Facebook posts made it possible to relay information about the holding of the consultation to as many people as possible, inviting everyone to visit the project's website to find out more and contribute.