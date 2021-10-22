The advantages of the project
By the numbers
- Connections with RER A, Transilien J and L, tramway T2 and future T11 (extension of the T11 to the west planned)
- 4 major interchange hubs: Argenteuil, Pont de Bezons, Sartrouville and Cormeilles-en-Parisis
- 8.2 km of bus lanes created for 17 stations
- Priority at traffic lights for buses for nearly 16 km
- 55,000 passengers / day benefiting from the facilities
- Reduced travel times at peak times. To reach the Pont de Bezons (T2), you will need to:
undefinedundefinedundefined
- €125 million excluding tax, including €88.6 million for the development of bus lanes, €31.6 million in land acquisitions and €4.8 million for accompanying measures to facilitate bus traffic
An adapted bus network
The number and positioning of some bus stops will be changed as part of the project, to ensure more efficient journey times.
The route of some lines will be reworked so that as many passengers as possible can benefit from the new facilities. For example, the route of lines 272 and 3 can be adapted to use the new lanes dedicated to buses. Other lines may be adapted to benefit from the developments.
Reflections on the precise organisation of the network will be carried out in the later stages.
Improved quality of service
Thanks to more regular, faster, more frequent and more accessible buses, traffic will be more fluid and calm. The redevelopment of the stations – and the creation of new ones – will also be a source of comfort: modern furniture, passenger information, accessibility, etc.
With shorter journey times (between 5 and 15 minutes saved between Pont-de-Bezons and the stations of Argenteuil, Cormeilles and Sartrouville) and an improved quality of journey, it will now be easier to reach stations and the main axes of the transport network by bus.
A better quality of life
The construction of the bus lanes will be an opportunity to requalify the spaces crossed, particularly in favour of pedestrians and cyclists, with cycle routes throughout the new developments.
The principles for the development of cycle routes have not been decided at this stage of the project. They will be the subject of specific studies in the coming stages, with the aim of proposing comfortable and safe routes, taking into account the urban environment.
The enhancement of public space could also result in new furniture, new lighting, greening, the widening of certain sidewalks, etc. while respecting the different urban landscapes along the route.