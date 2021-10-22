The advantages of the project

An adapted bus network

The number and positioning of some bus stops will be changed as part of the project, to ensure more efficient journey times.

The route of some lines will be reworked so that as many passengers as possible can benefit from the new facilities. For example, the route of lines 272 and 3 can be adapted to use the new lanes dedicated to buses. Other lines may be adapted to benefit from the developments.

Reflections on the precise organisation of the network will be carried out in the later stages.

Improved quality of service

Thanks to more regular, faster, more frequent and more accessible buses, traffic will be more fluid and calm. The redevelopment of the stations – and the creation of new ones – will also be a source of comfort: modern furniture, passenger information, accessibility, etc.

With shorter journey times (between 5 and 15 minutes saved between Pont-de-Bezons and the stations of Argenteuil, Cormeilles and Sartrouville) and an improved quality of journey, it will now be easier to reach stations and the main axes of the transport network by bus.

A better quality of life

The construction of the bus lanes will be an opportunity to requalify the spaces crossed, particularly in favour of pedestrians and cyclists, with cycle routes throughout the new developments.

The principles for the development of cycle routes have not been decided at this stage of the project. They will be the subject of specific studies in the coming stages, with the aim of proposing comfortable and safe routes, taking into account the urban environment.

The enhancement of public space could also result in new furniture, new lighting, greening, the widening of certain sidewalks, etc. while respecting the different urban landscapes along the route.