The public inquiry
The public inquiry, a regulatory stage before the start of the work, took place from 6 November to 11 December 2021 in the municipalities of Argenteuil, Bezons, Sartrouville and Cormeilles-en-Parisis, under the aegis of an investigating commissioner.
It focused on both the public utility of the project and the compatibility of urban planning documents, and had the following objectives:
- Declare the general interest of the Bus Entre Sein project
- Declare all the development works Bus Entre Seine to be of public utility
- To make the urban planning documents that require it compatible.
This procedure applies to all projects that have an impact on their environment. It aims to ensure that the public is informed and involved and that the various interests are taken into account in the development of decisions. The organisation of the public inquiry was carried out by the prefect of Val-d'Oise. The prefectural services of the Yvelines have also been involved.
Information and participation procedures.
From November 6 to December 11, 2021, several modalities were available to the public:
- The complete public inquiry file was available for consultation and remains accessible on the project's internal website.
- 8 sessions to discuss with the investigating commissioner have been organised in the town halls of Argenteuil, Bezons, Cormeilles-en-Parisis and Sartrouville in order to allow the public to express their written and oral observations.
- Observations and proposals could be sent to the investigating commissioner in writing, by email and on the dematerialised investigation register.
The independent commission of inquiry has drawn up a report on the progress of the public inquiry and has given its opinion on the extension project.