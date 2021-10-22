The public inquiry, a regulatory stage before the start of the work, took place from 6 November to 11 December 2021 in the municipalities of Argenteuil, Bezons, Sartrouville and Cormeilles-en-Parisis, under the aegis of an investigating commissioner.

It focused on both the public utility of the project and the compatibility of urban planning documents, and had the following objectives:

Declare the general interest of the Bus Entre Sein project

Declare all the development works Bus Entre Seine to be of public utility

To make the urban planning documents that require it compatible.

This procedure applies to all projects that have an impact on their environment. It aims to ensure that the public is informed and involved and that the various interests are taken into account in the development of decisions. The organisation of the public inquiry was carried out by the prefect of Val-d'Oise. The prefectural services of the Yvelines have also been involved.