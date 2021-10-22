Local authorities and stakeholders are involved in the studies throughout the project. These are:

of the municipalities concerned by the Bus Entre Seine project:

undefinedundefinedundefined

undefinedundefinedundefined Agglomeration communities:

undefinedundefinedundefined

The cost and financing of the project

€125 million excluding tax, including €88.6 million for the development of bus lanes, €31.6 million in land acquisitions and €4.8 million for accompanying measures to facilitate bus traffic.

The Île-de-France Region and the Val d'Oise Department have joined forces to finance the studies relating to the Bus Entre Seine project until the declaration of public utility under the Val d'Oise Region Special Contract 2009-2013, extended until 2015.

The rolling stock and operation of the bus lines on the line are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, the transport authority in Île-de-France.

As the Bus Entre Seine project is a major infrastructure operation for the Ile-de-France region, the financing of the subsequent stages, including the detailed studies, will be provided within the framework of the State-Region Plan Contract (CPER). The CPER is a document by which the State and the Ile-de-France Region commit to the programming and financing of major regional development projects over a period of six years. In particular, it allows the implementation of the SDRIF in terms of transport infrastructure. Local authorities, or "local blocs", are also likely to be involved in the financing of operations.

The CPER is established on a multi-annual basis to target the investments to be mobilised throughout the regional territory over the period. The sequence of CPERs ensures the continuity of investments in the territory.