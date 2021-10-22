Towards Sartrouville station: improvements to facilitate bus traffic

The route considered is that of bus line 272, with a modification of the service to the Les Indes district in order to benefit from the facilities dedicated to buses on the RD392. It should be noted that this route may evolve according to the service needs of the sector, in particular in connection with the extension of the T11 tram.

After leaving the dedicated lanes, buses heading to Sartrouville station will use general traffic. Over about 5 kilometres, accompanying measures are proposed between the Les Indes district and Sartrouville station in order to optimise the operating conditions of the bus lines while limiting the impact on the urban environment.

Several major stations will be redeveloped to offer more comfort to passengers and time savings in the resort.

To improve regularity and reliability, 13 traffic light junctions are concerned by the implementation of a priority in favour of buses:

1 – Rue Paul Bert / Avenue Georges Clemenceau

2 – Avenue Georges Clemenceau / Rue de Chatou

3 – Avenue du Général de Gaulle / Rue Hugo Pratt

4 – Avenue du Général de Gaulle / Avenue Robert Schuman

5 – Avenue du Général de Gaulle / Rue Georges Bernanos

6 – Avenue du Général de Gaulle / Rue de Picardie

7 – Avenue du Général de Gaulle / Boulevard de Bezons / Rue de la Batterie

8 – Rue Jean Mermoz / Rue du Champ de Mars

9 – Rue Voltaire / Avenue Maurice Berteaux

10 – Avenue Maurice Berteaux / Rue Jean Mermoz

11 – Avenue Maurice Berteaux / Access to Auchan

12 – Rue Jean Jaurès / Avenue Hortense Foubert

13 – Rue Jean Jaurès / Access to the train station