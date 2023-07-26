Facilities dedicated to the busArgenteuil > Bezons > Sartrouville > Cormeilles
What is the linear nature of the project?
8.2 km of dedicated bus lanes will be built between Argenteuil, the Pont de Bezons, the Les Indes district (Sartrouville) and Les Bois-Rochefort (Cormeilles-en-Parisis). They will allow significant gains in terms of regularity and travel time, between 5 and 15 minutes.
Bus traffic will also be facilitated to the Sartrouville RER and Cormeilles-en-Parisis stations. In total, about 16.5 km of bus lines are therefore affected.