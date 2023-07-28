How can I find out about the project and give feedback?

The public inquiry file can be consulted by everyone in each of the town halls of the municipalities concerned by the project. A public inquiry information file, presenting the project more briefly, will be made available XX (to be specified). You can also consult it here (link to the document), submit an opinion (oral or written), or by clicking here or with the public inquiry commissioner during the permanences that will be held:

In the town hall of Argenteuil: Saturday 6 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm, Wednesday 17 November 2021 from 11 am to 1.30 pm and Saturday 11 December 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm;

In the town hall of Bezons: Wednesday 10 November 2021 from 1.30 pm to 4 pm, Wednesday 24 November 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm and Friday 3 December 2021 from 1.30 pm to 4 pm;

At the town hall of La Cormeilles-en-Parisis: Saturday 27 November 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.;

At the town hall of Sartrouville: Tuesday 16 November 2021 from 6 pm to 8 pm.