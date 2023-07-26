Facilities dedicated to the busArgenteuil > Bezons > Sartrouville > Cormeilles
Which lines will benefit from the developments?
Published on
The project consists of creating facilities and implementing measures to facilitate the circulation of buses between Argenteuil station and the stations of Cormeilles-en-Parisis and Sartrouville via the Pont de Bezons. With the Bus Entre Seine project, the RATP 272 and TVO 3 structuring lines will benefit from improved regularity and travel times. But many other buses will also benefit from these developments.