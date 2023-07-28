What will be the next steps following the public inquiry?

Following the public inquiry, the investigating commissioner will draw up a report relating the progress of the public inquiry and analysing the various observations and proposals made by the public. It will conclude its report by giving its reasoned opinion on the project. Its conclusions may be favourable, unfavourable or reserved with regard to the project. The recommendations of the investigating commissioner will be a real aid to decision-making. The Prefecture will then be able to take the decision that the project is recognized as being of public utility. It is this last step that will record the realization of the project.