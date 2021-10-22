From Bezons to Cormeilles-en-Parisis

Redevelopment of the RD392 into an urban boulevard

The project takes advantage of the existing facilities at the terminus of the T2 tram "Pont de Bezons". As today, the bus lines will benefit from dedicated lanes and direct connections with the tramway. They will also use the existing bus lanes between the Pont de Bezons and the Grace of God, which the project plans to maintain.

Rue Gabriel Péri and Rue Lucien Sampaix make up the RD 392, between the Bezons bridge and the entrance to Cormeilles-en-Parisis. It represents a link between the 4 municipalities of the project and a junction between the Val d'Oise and the Yvelines. Its development as part of the Bus Entre Seine project will make it an emblematic axis serving the city centre of Bezons, Val-Notre-Dame, and the Les Indes district.