From Bezons to Cormeilles-en-Parisis
Redevelopment of the RD392 into an urban boulevard
The project takes advantage of the existing facilities at the terminus of the T2 tram "Pont de Bezons". As today, the bus lines will benefit from dedicated lanes and direct connections with the tramway. They will also use the existing bus lanes between the Pont de Bezons and the Grace of God, which the project plans to maintain.
Rue Gabriel Péri and Rue Lucien Sampaix make up the RD 392, between the Bezons bridge and the entrance to Cormeilles-en-Parisis. It represents a link between the 4 municipalities of the project and a junction between the Val d'Oise and the Yvelines. Its development as part of the Bus Entre Seine project will make it an emblematic axis serving the city centre of Bezons, Val-Notre-Dame, and the Les Indes district.
On this axis, the project takes over from the current bus lanes between the Pont de Bezons and the "La Grâce de Dieu" stop. These will be extended to the north, while maintaining the existing road lanes. The planting of rows of trees on both sides of the road will be considered and parking spaces will also be created near the shops when the right-of-way allows it.
On two sections, the dedicated lanes will be adapted to the width of the carriageway:
- between the "La Grâce de Dieu" stop and Rue Parmentier, the development will be reduced to a single lane in its own lane, as there is not enough space for two-way bus lanes;
- the passage under the railway tracks between the Val-Notre-Dame crossroads and the rue du Berry will be built with a single lane dedicated to buses, in the centre of the road.
The linear length of this part of the route extends over 3.3 km and serves 6 stations:
- "Pont de Bezons": ZAC des "Bords de Seine", Bezons clinic, Eugène Ronceray high school
- "The Grace of God": Bezons Town Hall, ZAC "Cœur de ville", police station, Auguste Delaune sports complex, CPAM du Val d'Oise
- "Place des droits de l'homme": Henri Wallon college, Intermarché, Paul Eluard theater...
- "La Berthie": housing, polyclinic of the plateau and green spaces
- "Val-Notre-Dame": housing and economic activities in the Notre-Dame and Les Indes districts
- "Berry": the Indian district and the Sureaux business park.
The southern entrance to Cormeilles-en-Parisis: improvement of bus traffic
The route enters the ZAC of Bois Rochefort here.
In order to optimise traffic, the project will use a dedicated lane in the direction of the RD 392 and will integrate general traffic in the other direction, which offers the possibility of keeping the current cycle paths.
The "Les Coudrées" station will serve the shops, services and restaurants around the Schuman roundabout.