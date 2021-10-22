Argenteuil city centre: a historic urban setting to be preserved

In the historic city centre of Argenteuil, the Bus Entre Seine project is part of an urban setting marked by history and a wooded heritage. The layout has been designed to preserve the existing rows of trees, in particular the double planted alignment of the Jeanne d'Arc – Léon Feix axis, which offers a remarkable perspective on the Butte d'Orgemont.

To improve the performance of the buses while respecting the identity of the place, the Hôtel de Ville station will be repositioned and merged with the current Léon Feix station, thus limiting the impact on the plant heritage. The Jeanne d'Arc – Gallieni section will retain a mixed carriageway in order to ensure calmer traffic and maintain the landscape quality of the axis.

The project reuses the bus lane on Avenue Maurice Berteaux and widens the corridors open to cycles on Boulevard Léon Feix. It also supports the ambition of the City of Argenteuil as part of the "La Canopée – Gabriel Péri" project, to breathe new life into the public spaces around the City Hall.