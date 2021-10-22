Cormeilles and Sartrouville, the accompanying measures
Towards Cormeilles-en-Parisis station: modernised and accessible stops
Over a distance of about 3 km, accompanying measures will improve bus traffic and the quality of stops. The interventions aim to:
- Bring the stations up to standard for enhanced accessibility, especially for people with reduced mobility;
- Raise the roadway at the stops to facilitate boarding and disembarking;
- Recalibrate the platforms and set up platforms in straight alignment to slow down traffic and make users safer;
- Upgrade passenger shelters and incorporate tree or landscape plantings where possible.
These developments are part of a sustainable approach, favouring the reuse of existing infrastructure to limit the environmental impact.
Towards Sartrouville station: improving bus traffic flow
Over nearly 5 km, between the Les Indes district and Sartrouville station, accompanying measures will optimise the operation of bus lines while limiting the impact on the urban fabric. They include:
- Priority at intersections with traffic lights to improve bus regularity;
- The redevelopment of several key stations for greater comfort and efficiency;
- Local adjustments to the traffic plan to make travel more fluid.
These interventions will make it possible to adapt the route of line 272 in connection with the extension of the T11 tram (planned), thus strengthening the network of the public transport network in the sector.