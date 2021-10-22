Cormeilles and Sartrouville, the accompanying measures

Towards Cormeilles-en-Parisis station: modernised and accessible stops

Over a distance of about 3 km, accompanying measures will improve bus traffic and the quality of stops. The interventions aim to:

Bring the stations up to standard for enhanced accessibility, especially for people with reduced mobility;

for enhanced accessibility, especially for people with reduced mobility; Raise the roadway at the stops to facilitate boarding and disembarking;

Recalibrate the platforms and set up platforms in straight alignment to slow down traffic and make users safer;

Upgrade passenger shelters and incorporate tree or landscape plantings where possible.

These developments are part of a sustainable approach, favouring the reuse of existing infrastructure to limit the environmental impact.