Porte Saint-Germain – Berges de Seine district: a changing sector

The Bus Entre Seine project is part of the transformation of a rapidly changing district, in connection with major urban projects such as Unik and O'Marché Frais. The development of bus lanes is designed to support this dynamic, improve accessibility and promote sustainable mobility.

Rue Michel Carré will become a one-way street between Rue Henri Barbusse and Avenue du Marais, a development that will ease traffic and make travel safer. The widened roads and pedestrian and cycle paths will offer a more pleasant living environment and easier travel.

An ambitious greening project will strengthen the urban comfort and landscape identity of the district, while creating continuity between the city and the banks of the Seine. The implementation of the dedicated bus lane marks a key step in optimising the efficiency of the network and supporting the renewal of this sector of Argenteuil.