Bezons sector

From Bezons to Cormeilles-en-Parisis: plants at the heart of the route

On Avenue Gabriel Péri (RD 392), a structuring axis linking Bezons to Cormeilles-en-Parisis, the Bus Entre Seine project places greening at the heart of the developments. A continuous row of planted trees with herbaceous strata, on the east bank, will offer a more pleasant and shady setting, conducive to calmer traffic and safer pedestrian travel.

A continuous two-way cycle path will extend from the Place de l'Hôtel de Ville in Bezons to the Coudrées roundabout. The choice of layout aims to optimise the space by enhancing the existing plots and widenings to create quality green areas.

This landscaping approach transforms the RD 392 into a real urban boulevard, reconciling bus performance, soft mobility and a pleasant living environment for local residents.