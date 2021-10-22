A changing territory

A territory rich in habitats and activities

The project concerns the municipalities of Sartrouville, Argenteuil, Bezons and Cormeilles-en-Parisis.

It is a dense territory (about 5,400 inhabitants per km²) concentrating housing and various activities.

The establishment of many facilities in the territory also reflects its dynamism: commercial sectors, public services (sub-prefecture, CAF, CPAM, etc.), educational establishments, sports, cultural and health facilities.

A more efficient service will make it possible to strengthen the attractiveness of some of these facilities, whose influence goes beyond the municipal level, for example the Victor Dupouy hospital in Argenteuil, the clinics of Bezons and Cormeilles en Parisis, or the Bois-Rochefort shopping area in Cormeilles

Prospects for significant developments

This territory is undergoing major changes, with prospects for an increase in populations and jobs. Numerous urban or urban renewal projects will contribute to increasing its attractiveness, for example:

In Argenteuil , the Porte Saint-Germain / Berges de Seine project located at the heart of the link between Argenteuil station and the terminus of the T2 tramway in Bezons. It provides for improvements in terms of housing, jobs, public facilities and quality of life.

located at the heart of the link between Argenteuil station and the terminus of the T2 tramway in Bezons. It provides for improvements in terms of housing, jobs, public facilities and quality of life. In Bezons, the redevelopment of the town centre is underway through the projects of the Cœur de Ville and Bords de Seine mixed development zones , including the construction of numerous facilities (school complex, stadium, new town hall), the redevelopment of Bettencourt Park and the delivery of housing.

, including the construction of numerous facilities (school complex, stadium, new town hall), the redevelopment of Bettencourt Park and the delivery of housing. In Sartrouville, in the Plateau district and the Les Indes district, the Urban Renewal Project includes a vast programme related to housing as well as the rehabilitation and creation of public facilities. The city centre is also part of the Cœur de Ville programme.

In Cormeilles-en-Parisis, the ZAC des Bois-Rochefort is dedicated to both housing and activities. With 45 hectares dedicated to it, including a shopping centre, it will eventually provide 2000 housing units, facilities and services.

The urban projects in the station and Lafarge sectors will bring even more dynamism to the territory.

A challenge to strengthen the bus network

The project area is served by several public rail transport lines: the RER A and the Transilien L in Sartrouville, and the Transilien J in Argenteuil, Val d'Argenteuil and Cormeilles-en-Parisis. The T2 tramway connects the Pont de Bezons to La Défense and the Porte de Versailles.

Several bus lines connect the region's neighbourhoods to these major hubs. However, traffic conditions are difficult during rush hour, especially when approaching crossings of the Seine such as at the Pont de Bezons. Significant traffic jams are regularly observed, penalising the efficiency of the bus network. This is why the Bus Entre Seine project offers solutions to improve the operation of the lines.