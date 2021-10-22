Towards Cormeilles-en-Parisis station: improvements to facilitate bus traffic

The route considered is that of the current bus line 3, which will use the infrastructure dedicated to buses between the Pont de Bezons and the Schuman crossroads, then which will keep its current route to the Cormeilles-en-Parisis station by providing service to the ZAC des Bois-Rochefort.

Over about 3 kilometres, support measures are proposed in the municipality of Cormeilles-en-Parisis in order to ensure good accessibility conditions to the station and to promote bus operations while limiting the impact on the urban environment.

Three stations will be redeveloped to offer more comfort to passengers and time savings in the resort.

Three intersections will be affected by the implementation of priority for buses:

1 – Avenue Louis Hayet / Rue des Frères Lumière

2 – Rue de Saint-Germain / Rue du Général Sarrail

3 – Rue du Général Sarrail / Rue du Lieutenant Edouard Vicario

In addition, two junctions require a change in priority in favour of buses:

1 – Rue Saint Germain / Rue des Champs Guillaume: a STOP will be set up on Rue des Champs Guillaume in place of the one currently present on Rue Saint Germain in order to facilitate the operation of buses on this street.

2 – Rue Saint-Germain / Rue de Nancy: a give way will be set up for vehicles arriving from Rue de Saint-Germain north to facilitate the left turn of buses towards the bus station.