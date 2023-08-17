Bus

Extension of bus line 393Sénia > Orly

The public inquiry report is available!

Publication date: February 28, 2023

During the public utility inquiry from 7 November to 8 December 2022, you were able to express your views on the Sénia-Orly public transport project (TCSP), which will extend bus line 393 from Thiais – Carrefour de la Résistance to Orly Airport.

The detailed report of the public inquiry, drawn up by the investigating commissioner, closes the public inquiry procedure. You will find a reasoned opinion on the project, based on the opinions that have been submitted.

Consult the report and conclusions of the commissioner of inquiry

Report of the Investigating Commissioner

Conclusions of the Investigating Commissioner

