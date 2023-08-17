The public inquiry report is available!

Publication date: February 28, 2023

During the public utility inquiry from 7 November to 8 December 2022, you were able to express your views on the Sénia-Orly public transport project (TCSP), which will extend bus line 393 from Thiais – Carrefour de la Résistance to Orly Airport.

The detailed report of the public inquiry, drawn up by the investigating commissioner, closes the public inquiry procedure. You will find a reasoned opinion on the project, based on the opinions that have been submitted.

Consult the report and conclusions of the commissioner of inquiry