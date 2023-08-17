Thank you for participating in the public inquiry!
Publication date: February 14, 2023
A look back at the public inquiry
During the public inquiry, 48 people were able to express their opinion on the Sénia-Orly TCSP project, an extension of bus line 393 from the Carrefour de la Résistance in Thiais to Orly Airport.
Participants were able to submit their opinion on the online register, by email to the investigating commissioner, on the paper register available in the town halls of Thiais, Orly, Rungis and Paray-Vieille-Poste, as well as by post. It was also possible to meet the investigating commissioner during the 10 permanences provided in the town halls of the cities concerned by the project.
Public meeting of November 17, 2022 in Thiais
A public information meeting was organised on 17 November 2022 in Thiais. It allowed local residents and stakeholders to learn about and express themselves on the project.