The project declared of public utility!

The public inquiry from 7 November to 8 December 2022 allowed you to express your views on the Sénia-Orly public transport project in a dedicated lane (TCSP). Following the favourable opinion of the investigating commissioner without reservation or recommendation, the declaration of public utility of the Sénia-Orly TCSP project was pronounced on 5 July 2023 by the prefect of Val de Marne. It confirms the general interest of the development operation.

This declaration of public utility (DUP) allows Île de France Mobilités, the project owner, to continue the detailed studies with a view to the implementation of the project. The start of the work will then take place.