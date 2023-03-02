Take part in the public inquiry from 7 November to 8 December!

Publication date: November 2, 2022

When and how to participate?

From 7 November to 8 December, several ways to participate are available to allow you to give your opinion on the Sénia-Orly Bus (extension of the current bus line 393 from the Carrefour de la Résistance in Thiais to Orly airport):

Paper registers in the town halls of Thiais, Orly, Rungis and Paray-Vieille-Poste

in the town halls of Thiais, Orly, Rungis and Paray-Vieille-Poste The online registry

By email at: [email protected]

at: By mail:

To the attention of Mrs. Nicole Soilly, investigating commissioner

Prefecture of Val-de-Marne

Directorate for the Coordination of Public Policies and Territorial Support – Office of the Environment and Public Utility Procedures – 3rd floor

21-29 avenue du Général de Gaulle

94038 Créteil Cedex

You can meet the investigating commissioner during the permanences provided in the town halls of Thiais, Orly, Rungis and Paray-Vieille-Poste on the dates and times indicated on the platform dedicated to the investigation.

A public information meeting is also organized on Thursday, November 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Thiais (Municipal Halls of La Saussaie, Room A – 56 rue de la Résistance). This is an opportunity to ask your questions to the investigating commissioner and the project team.

Would you like to know everything about the project?

All the documents making up the investigation file can be consulted on the platform dedicated to the investigation and here on the project website.

Also discover the information file summarizing the project.