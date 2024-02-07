Bus

Extension of bus line 393Sénia > Orly

Public inquiry

Published on

PDF

2022.11 - Information file - Launch of the Public Inquiry

5.2 MB

PDF

Public Interest Investigation File - Exhibit A - Legal and Administrative Information

1.1 MB

PDF

Public Utility Investigation File - Exhibit B - Explanatory Note

14.0 MB

PDF

Public Utility Investigation File - Exhibit C - Site Plan

258.2 KB

PDF

Public Utility Inquiry File - Exhibit D - General Work Plan

5.0 MB

PDF

Public Utility Inquiry File - Exhibit E - Characteristics of the main structures

1.5 MB

PDF

Public Utility Investigation File - Exhibit F - Summary Estimate of Expenditures

610.3 KB

PDF

Public Utility Inquiry File - Exhibit J - Appendices

714.3 KB

PDF

Prefectural order opening the Public Inquiry

318.0 KB

PDF

Report of the Investigating Commissioner

3.1 MB

PDF

Conclusions of the Investigating Commissioner

734.3 KB