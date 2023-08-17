Are you going to remove parking spaces?

The TCSP project right-of-way impacts parking spaces exclusively on Rue du Bas Marin, where the project is inserted from façade to façade. These are 55 parking spaces along the pavement and 10 private spaces on Place Travy, the restaurant l'Express and the Grand Hôtel Sénia at the level of the future Travy station, which will be restored by the project on the side street of Les Lances. On the other sequences, there will be no impact on the existing parking lot related to the right-of-way of the TCSP project.