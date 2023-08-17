Will it be necessary to remove trees?

Although the project involves the felling of trees, the estimated results are positive, in particular thanks to the replanting and the insertion of the landscape valley. Thus, preliminary studies indicate that 108 trees have been felled as part of the project, but 120 will be replanted, including a hundred on the landscaped valley along the TCSP, and a dozen to the right of Place Travy. As part of the related urban projects, the number of trees planted that had been counted was about 600 trees along the entire route, including 300 trees in the ZAC Chemin des Carrières, 190 trees in the Quinze Arpents sector, and 50 trees in the Cœur d'Orly sector.