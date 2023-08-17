Who is carrying out the project?

Île-de-France Mobilités, the transport organising authority, is the project owner. This is financed by the State and the Île-de-France Region via the State-Region Plan Contract, and by the Val-de-Marne Department via the Region-Department Special Contract. The department of Essonne also intervenes in various ways, as a relay for the municipal block and financial contributor and the Etablissement Public Territorial Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre (GOSB) which intervenes in the field of territorial development. Finally, the local stakeholders concerned by the route of the Sénia-Orly TCSP are also involved in the project. These are the municipalities of Orly, Thiais, Rungis and Paray-Vieille-Poste and other partners (the public development establishment (EPA) Orly Rungis – Seine Amont (ORSA), Aéroports de Paris (ADP), the RATP, the Société du Grand Paris (SGP), SNCF Réseau). They issue opinions and monitor the progress of the project.